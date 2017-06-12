Twins set franchise record with 28 hi...

Twins set franchise record with 28 hits in 20-7 rout of M's

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Eddie Rosario hit three home runs and drove in five runs and the Minnesota Twins set a franchise record with 28 hits while batting around in two different innings of a 20-7 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Max Kepler and Brian Dozier also went deep, Eduardo Escobar had five hits and two RBIs and Jason Castro had four hits and four RBIs for the Twins, who are in first place in the AL Central despite an AL-worst 13-19 record at Target Field.

Chicago, IL

