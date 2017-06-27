Twins reliever Craig Breslow returns to his New England roots
Twins reliever Craig Breslow has bounced to nine different organizations in his 16 professional seasons, and that doesn't even count the 19 games he pitched for the independent New Jersey Jackals back in 2004. His only World Series ring, however, came as a member of the 2013 Boston Red Sox, which makes this week a little more special.
