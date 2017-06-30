Twins prospect Nick Gordon chosen for All-Star Futures Game

The 21-year-old Chattanooga shortstop, chosen fifth overall in the 2014 draft, is enjoying a stellar season for the Class AA Lookouts, racking up 21 doubles, a league-leading six triples and six home runs as well. With a .312 batting average, he ranks among the top five hitters in the Southern League, and his 33 extra-base hits have led all Double-A leagues for much of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.