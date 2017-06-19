Twins' Phil Hughes set to start rehab...

Twins' Phil Hughes set to start rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Phil Hughes throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Twins right-hander Phil Hughes, out since May 21 because of shoulder stiffness, traveled Monday to Triple-A Rochester for a rehab assignment set to start Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... Jun 12 There pharts 4
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr '17 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16) Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC