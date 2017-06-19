Twins' Phil Hughes set to start rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Phil Hughes throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Twins right-hander Phil Hughes, out since May 21 because of shoulder stiffness, traveled Monday to Triple-A Rochester for a rehab assignment set to start Wednesday.
