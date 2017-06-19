Twins' Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario are late lineup scratches
Twins manager Paul Molitor used the versatile Chris Gimenez in left field Saturday, and the veteran rewarded him with a home run in the ninth inning. The Twins entered Saturday's game with a short bench after Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario were late scratches from the starting lineup.
