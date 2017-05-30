Twins hit trio of 2-run homers to beat Angels 11-5

Joe Mauer, Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler each hit a two-run homer to power the Minnesota Twins to an 11-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. For the third consecutive game, the Angels' Albert Pujols remained at 599 career home runs while going 0 for 4. Right-hander Kyle Gibson, in his third start since a brief minor-league demotion, turned in his best game of the season.

