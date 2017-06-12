Twins do their part to raise cancer a...

Twins do their part to raise cancer awareness

16 hrs ago

This Father's Day Weekend, Major League Baseball is doing its part to raise awareness about prostate cancer and raise funds for research to fight the disease. The Twins will join in, donning specialty uniforms and caps for their doubleheader with the Tribe on Saturday and the series finale on Sunday.

