Twins DFA Alex Wimmers and Mason Melotakis

New broke last night that the Twins were calling up right-handers Dillon Gee and Trevor Hildenberger today to help out their ailing pitching staff, but neither player was on the 40-man roster. We didn't find out until today how room would be made, but now we know: both Alex Wimmers and Mason Melotakis have been DFAed.

