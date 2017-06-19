Twins DFA Alex Wimmers and Mason Melo...

Twins DFA Alex Wimmers and Mason Melotakis

Read more: Twinkie Town

New broke last night that the Twins were calling up right-handers Dillon Gee and Trevor Hildenberger today to help out their ailing pitching staff, but neither player was on the 40-man roster. We didn't find out until today how room would be made, but now we know: both Alex Wimmers and Mason Melotakis have been DFAed.

Chicago, IL

