Twins beat Angels 3-2 when replay decision calls Revere out

13 hrs ago

A video review overturned Ben Revere's stolen base and changed the call to a caught stealing for the final out, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Sunday behind Miguel Sano's go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning. Revere singled with one out in the ninth against Brandon Kintzler, and Cliff Pennington popped out.

Chicago, IL

