Tuesday Twins: Byron Buxton is the best defensive player in baseball
According to Baseball Reference, Byron Buxton is not only the best defensive center fielder in baseball, but the best defensive player at his position among all players in MLB. Phil Hughes is joining the Rochester Red Wings tomorrow for a rehab assignment.
