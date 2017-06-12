The Twins remade themselves with defe...

The Twins remade themselves with defense -- a smart and cost-effective decision

Read more: Star Tribune

Plenty of odes and statistical breakdowns have chronicled the Twins' dramatic improvement on defense from 2016 to 2017, but I don't think I've read one that impressed me as much as a recent effort from ESPN's Peter Keating. Keating was able to crystallize not just the "what" - that the Twins are vastly improved on defense - but the "why" and "how" of what makes attempting that sort of turnaround both smart and cost-effective.

Read more at Star Tribune.

Chicago, IL

