Surprising Twins face Deadline decisions
Brian Dozier was mentioned regularly in last offseason's trade rumors, leading many to speculate that the second baseman would be one of the biggest names moved before this summer's non-waiver July 31 Trade Deadline. But something strange has happened with the Twins, the team that lost an MLB-high 103 games last season.
