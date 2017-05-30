Springer hits 2 HRs vs Twins; Astros ...

Springer hits 2 HRs vs Twins; Astros get 7th straight win

6 hrs ago

" George Springer reached base in all six plate appearances and hit two of Houston's season-high six home runs to lead the Astros to their seventh straight victory, 17-6 over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Evan Gattis and Marwin Gonzalez also went deep for the Astros, who scored 40 runs in the three games to set a franchise record for runs in a series of any length.

