Sports | Sale Strikes Out 9, Red Sox Beat Twins 4-1

15 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Chris Sale struck out nine Minnesota batters in just over six innings pitched while Mitch Moreland hit a home run for the third straight game as the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 at Fenway Park on Monday night. Sale's nine strikeouts increases his total to 155 on the season and improves him to 10-3 on the season.

Chicago, IL

