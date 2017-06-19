Sox Test Twins, Coop on a -56, Kopech Makes All-Star Start and Morea
After winning consecutive series against the Orioles and Blue Jays and five of their last seven games, the White Sox begin the second and final leg of their six-game road trip tonight with the opener of a three-game series vs. the Twins. The Good Guys return to Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday to start a 10-game homestand against the A's, Yankees and Rangers.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
