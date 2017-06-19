Sox Test Twins, Coop on a -56, Kopech...

Sox Test Twins, Coop on a -56, Kopech Makes All-Star Start and Morea

15 hrs ago

After winning consecutive series against the Orioles and Blue Jays and five of their last seven games, the White Sox begin the second and final leg of their six-game road trip tonight with the opener of a three-game series vs. the Twins. The Good Guys return to Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday to start a 10-game homestand against the A's, Yankees and Rangers.

Chicago, IL

