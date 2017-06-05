Series Preview: Playing the Seattle Mariners means more late-night Twins games
The first place Minnesota Twins will face their third straight AL-West team this week in the Seattle Mariners. After taking three of four from second place Los Angeles, they are scheduled for a three-game series against the third place team in the AL West.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
