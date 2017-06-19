Santana helps Twins pull off rare fea...

Santana helps Twins pull off rare feat against Indians, Dodgers win 10th straight

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

The Minnesota Twins continued their Cinderella bid to make the MLB playoffs this season with Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cleveland Indians. Not only did the win complete the Twins' first road sweep of three-plus games over the Indians since 1991, it also gave them a half-game lead in the American League Central.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... Jun 12 There pharts 4
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr '17 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16) Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC