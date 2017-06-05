Santana dominates Giants with bat, arm in 4-0 Twins win

Ervin Santana pitched a four-hitter for his third shutout of the season and hit a three-run double in another stellar bounce-back start, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 4-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Santana recovered from a seven-run shelling last Saturday against the Angels to shut down the Giants in an efficient 91-pitch outing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.