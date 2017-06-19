Sano's 18th jack helps Twins surge pa...

Sano's 18th jack helps Twins surge past Sox

Yesterday Read more: Minnesota Twins

For the second straight outing, right-hander Jose Berrios spun eight innings of two-run ball as he helped lead the Twins to a 4-2 win over the White Sox on Wednesday night at Target Field. Both runs scored against Berrios came in the first three innings, including an RBI single by Avisail Garcia .

Chicago, IL

