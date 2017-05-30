Sano right on Machado's tail in ASG voting

Twins slugger Miguel Sano is aiming for his first All-Star Game appearance and is narrowly trailing the Orioles' Manny Machado in the balloting among American League third basemen, according to the first Esurance All-Star Game Ballot update released Wednesday. Sano, who was hitting .292/.406/.590 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs in 46 games entering Wednesday, has received 363,607 votes, trailing Machado's 369,069.

