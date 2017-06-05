Ricky Nolasco was not as awful as bel...

Ricky Nolasco was not as awful as believed in Minnesota...but he's having a rough 2017

The trade of Hector Santiago to Minnesota for Ricky Nolasco and Alex Meyer was always an intriguing one in part because of Ricky Nolasco. There was a widespread perception in Minnesota that Nolasco was vastly under-performing his contract and a lot of fan pressure to move on from him.

Chicago, IL

