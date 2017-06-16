Red Sox net series victory
David Price won for the second time in three starts, Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit solo home runs, and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins, 6-3, on Thursday night and take the series. Tzu-Wei Lin singled and tripled for his first big league multi-hit game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC