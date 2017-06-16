Red Sox net series victory

Red Sox net series victory

David Price won for the second time in three starts, Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit solo home runs, and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins, 6-3, on Thursday night and take the series. Tzu-Wei Lin singled and tripled for his first big league multi-hit game.

