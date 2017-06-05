Polanco scratched after death of grandfather
Jorge Polanco was removed from the lineup before the Twins' series opener against the Mariners on Tuesday because his grandfather died earlier in the day. Polanco flew out to be with his family in his home country of the Dominican Republic.
