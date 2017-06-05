Polanco on bereavement list, Vargas c...

Polanco on bereavement list, Vargas called up

11 hrs ago

The Twins recalled first baseman Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday to replace Polanco on the 25-man roster. Vargas appeared in 24 games for the Twins this season, hitting .258 with five home runs and 19 RBIs.

