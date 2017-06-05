Nik Turley to make major league debut on Sunday vs. Giants
For much of the season we've heard about this stud minor league lefthander named Nik Turley. Finally , he will make his major league debut on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, according to Phil Miller of the Star Tribune.
