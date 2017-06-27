MLB's fastest runner? It's not the Twins' Byron Buxton
Having a slow day? Looking for a way to avoid what you need to do? Want to settle a debate about which Twins are the fastest base- runners in the game? Here's a rabbit hole for you to sprint into. It's the baseball savant part of the MLB.com website that measures speed on the bases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC