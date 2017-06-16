Mistakes catch up to Kyle Gibson in T...

Mistakes catch up to Kyle Gibson in Twins' loss to Boston

Read more: Star Tribune

It was going so well for Kyle Gibson. Pitching in a ballpark where he's excelled, staked to a three-run lead against a former Cy Young Award winner, backed by a defense that turned a pair of double plays to wipe out his only mistakes, Gibson entered the fourth inning with the path cleared to the signature victory he's so desperately sought.

