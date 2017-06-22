Minnesota Twins: Phil Hughes in His New Role
The Minnesota Twins are getting creative how they'll bring back Phil Hughes to the rotation in a much different responsibility than expected. It's been a rocky 2017 season for Phil Hughes , but the Minnesota Twins have no time to waste acclimating him to the league's shakiest bullpen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Talk.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC