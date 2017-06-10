Minnesota Twins: Brendan McKay Could Be First Taken On Draft Day
The Minnesota Twins have been linked to many names at the top of the draft. The latest is, again, Brendan McKay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Talk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC