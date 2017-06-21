Minnesota Twins beat Chicago White So...

Minnesota Twins beat Chicago White Sox to end four-game skid

13 hrs ago

Vargas hit a mammoth three-run homer to pick up a struggling Ervin Santana as the Twins outlasted the Chicago White Sox 9-7 on Tuesday. Vargas' blast was part of a five-run third inning for Minnesota, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Chicago, IL

