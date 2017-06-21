Making the right pitch: Southwest Cov...

Making the right pitch: Southwest Covenant graduate Josh McMinn...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mustang News

Like all college pitchers, Josh McMinn knows that success both now and in the future rests with timing and location. That's why the Oral Roberts University right-hander has yet to sign a professional contract despite being picked in the recent Major League Baseball Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mustang News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... Jun 12 There pharts 4
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr '17 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16) Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,709 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC