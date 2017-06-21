Making the right pitch: Southwest Covenant graduate Josh McMinn...
Like all college pitchers, Josh McMinn knows that success both now and in the future rests with timing and location. That's why the Oral Roberts University right-hander has yet to sign a professional contract despite being picked in the recent Major League Baseball Draft by the Minnesota Twins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mustang News.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC