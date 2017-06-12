LSU signee Andrew Bechtold goes to Mi...

LSU signee Andrew Bechtold goes to Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft

14 hrs ago

Chipola Junior College infielder Andrew Bechtold, an LSU signee, was picked by the Minnesota Twins in the fifth round with the 136th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft Wednesday. The 6-foot, 185-pound Bechtold began his college career at Maryland before transferring to Chipola.

