LSU signee Andrew Bechtold goes to Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft
Chipola Junior College infielder Andrew Bechtold, an LSU signee, was picked by the Minnesota Twins in the fifth round with the 136th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft Wednesday. The 6-foot, 185-pound Bechtold began his college career at Maryland before transferring to Chipola.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC