Lifelong Twins fan Meyer relishing Draft pick

Max Meyer has been a Twins fan since he could remember, so when he got the call from Twins scout Mark Wilson that he'd been selected by his hometown team in the 34th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday, he couldn't believe it. Of the 41 players selected by the Twins in the 2017 MLB Draft, only Meyer, a senior at Woodbury High School and one of seven finalists for the annual Minnesota Mr. Baseball Award, had ties to Minnesota.

