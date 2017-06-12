Leading Off: Twins and Indians in Al Central battle
Minnesota , atop the AL Central for the past five weeks, starts a four-game series against defending AL champion Cleveland , which trails by two games. "We'd all be lying if we said we haven't been scoreboard watching since we got off to a 4-0 start," said Twins catcher Chris Gimenez, who played for the Indians last season.
