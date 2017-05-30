Keuchel-Darvish duel fuels action on ...

Keuchel-Darvish duel fuels action on MLB.TV

Two of the top pitchers in Texas will find themselves in a duel Friday, as the Dallas Keuchel-Yu Darvish showdown leads a strong slate of games streaming live on MLB.TV. Keuchel has emerged as a Cy Young Award candidate with an 8-0 start and a 1.81 ERA after a rough 2016 season in which he put up a 4.55 ERA.

