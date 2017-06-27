Kennys Vargas remains indebted to David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez
Third base coach Gene Glynn #13 of the Minnesota Twins congratulates Kennys Vargas #19 on a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of the game on June 20, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 9-7.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC