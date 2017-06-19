Indians, Twins to play in San Juan on April 17-18 next year
The Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins will play a two-game series at San Juan on April 17-18, Major League Baseball's first regular-season games in Puerto Rico since 2010. "We think the weather probably will be better in Puerto Rico than here in April," Twins manager Paul Molitor said, "so it will be an exciting trip for all who get to take part."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC