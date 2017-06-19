Indians, Twins to play in San Juan on...

Indians, Twins to play in San Juan on April 17-18 next year

The Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins will play a two-game series at San Juan on April 17-18, Major League Baseball's first regular-season games in Puerto Rico since 2010. "We think the weather probably will be better in Puerto Rico than here in April," Twins manager Paul Molitor said, "so it will be an exciting trip for all who get to take part."

