Gleeman and The Geek #318: Cleveland, Rocked

Topics for this week's "Gleeman and The Geek" episode included the Twins sweeping the Indians and re-taking first place, the tough upcoming schedule giving little time to celebrate, spending over slot to sign the draft class , getting to know Alan Busenitz and Trevor Hildenberger , the legalities of the Indians' mascot with Bye, Goff, and Rhode , the status of Hector Santiago and Phil Hughes , and LaTroy Hawkins being a breath of fresh air on the Twins' television broadcast.

