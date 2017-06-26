Gleeman and The Geek #318: Cleveland,...

Gleeman and The Geek #318: Cleveland, Rocked

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AaronGleeman.com

Topics for this week's "Gleeman and The Geek" episode included the Twins sweeping the Indians and re-taking first place, the tough upcoming schedule giving little time to celebrate, spending over slot to sign the draft class , getting to know Alan Busenitz and Trevor Hildenberger , the legalities of the Indians' mascot with Bye, Goff, and Rhode , the status of Hector Santiago and Phil Hughes , and LaTroy Hawkins being a breath of fresh air on the Twins' television broadcast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AaronGleeman.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... Jun 12 There pharts 4
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr '17 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16) Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,197 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC