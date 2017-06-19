Gleeman and The Geek #317: Swept Away

Topics for this week's "Gleeman and The Geek" episode included the Indians sweeping the Twins out of first place, recapping the Twins' draft and no. 1 pick Royce Lewis signing for $6.7 million, Byron Buxton 's underappreciated defense, in-house options to address the Twins' growing rotation and bullpen problems, Eddie Rosario putting the Zach Granite talk on hold, and Jorge Polanco vs. Eduardo Escobar .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AaronGleeman.com.