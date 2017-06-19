Gleeman and The Geek #317: Swept Away
Topics for this week's "Gleeman and The Geek" episode included the Indians sweeping the Twins out of first place, recapping the Twins' draft and no. 1 pick Royce Lewis signing for $6.7 million, Byron Buxton 's underappreciated defense, in-house options to address the Twins' growing rotation and bullpen problems, Eddie Rosario putting the Zach Granite talk on hold, and Jorge Polanco vs. Eduardo Escobar .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AaronGleeman.com.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC