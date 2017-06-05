Giants break out of offensive funk with 13-8 win over Twins
Buster Posey had three hits and four RBIs, Hunter Pence added three doubles and scored three times, and the San Francisco Giants broke out of their offensive slump with a 13-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday that avoided a three-game sweep. Eduardo Nunez also had three hits and scored three times while rookie Austin Slater had three hits and a career-high four RBIs to help the Giants win for the fourth time in 12 games.
