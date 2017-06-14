Game 67, Mariners at Twins + Draft Recap, More on Target Field

With Christian Bergman continuing to be perhaps the least consistent starter in baseball, the M's again turn to Sam Gaviglio for help in stabilizing a struggling rotation. With yesterday's disastrous start, Bergman now has game scores of 1 and -21 on the year, but also starts of 86 and 73. This means that Bergman's tossed the third-best start of any Mariner this year , but also the two WORST starts .

