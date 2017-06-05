Former Somerset Patriots Pitcher Nik ...

Former Somerset Patriots Pitcher Nik Turley To Be Called Up To Minnesota Twins

8 hrs ago

He is scheduled to make his MLB debut on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. Turley began the 2017 season with Double-A Chattanooga, where he made five appearances and yielded just one run over 24.1 innings pitched with 45 strikeouts.

