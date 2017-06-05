Falvey brings expertise to new role w...

Falvey brings expertise to new role with Twins

20 hrs ago

As an assistant general manager with the Indians, Derek Falvey had an extensive role in the organization's Draft preparation, assisting with scouting and helping to identify the kind of pitchers the club sought. So even though his duties have expanded as the chief baseball officer of the Twins, Falvey plans to have plenty of say in this year's Draft, which begins on June 12, especially considering Minnesota holds the .

