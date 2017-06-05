Ervin Santana pitches, hits his way t...

Ervin Santana pitches, hits his way to victory for Twins

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

With the bases loaded and the Giants outfield playing shallow to prevent any bloop hits, the veteran righthander somehow connected with a Mike Moore fastball and punched it to right-center field, just inches out of a sliding Denard Span's reach. The blow cleared the bases, put smiles on the faces of his teammates and, supported by Santana's far-less-shocking shutout pitching, carried the Twins to a 4-0 victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr '17 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16) Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,609 • Total comments across all topics: 281,655,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC