Ervin Santana pitches, hits his way to victory for Twins
With the bases loaded and the Giants outfield playing shallow to prevent any bloop hits, the veteran righthander somehow connected with a Mike Moore fastball and punched it to right-center field, just inches out of a sliding Denard Span's reach. The blow cleared the bases, put smiles on the faces of his teammates and, supported by Santana's far-less-shocking shutout pitching, carried the Twins to a 4-0 victory.
