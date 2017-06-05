Eduardo Escobar Milks a Cow
A strange tradition in Anaheim, is the face-to-face Or utter-to-utter match up between a member of the Angels and whoever happens to be in town. This weekend, it was the Twins, and the lucky player chosen was our shortstop, Eduardo Escobar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXR-FM Minneapolis.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC