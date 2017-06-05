Dozier, Vargas HRs lead Berrios, Twin...

Dozier, Vargas HRs lead Berrios, Twins over Giants 3-2

Brian Dozier and Kennys Vargas hit home runs, leading Jose Berrios and the Minnesota Twins over the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Saturday. Berrios struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings to win his second straight start, both on this road trip.

