Double take: Twins' wild ride from worst to first

June already, the Minnesota Twins are talking baseball, not just the dreary parts of trying-to-be-relevant baseball, but the promise of summer and the hopefulness they feel and, hey, first place is first place, and they're not going to apologize for that. They'd arrived the night before having been thoroughly shellacked for a few days by the Houston Astros, and while nobody enjoyed that very much, and nobody's exactly making excuses, the worst team in baseball this summer is going to be whichever one is playing the Houston Astros.

