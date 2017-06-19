Defense keeping Twins competitive despite falling out of 1st
The Minnesota Twins are wobbling from a four-game sweep over the weekend by Cleveland that pushed them out of first place, their thin pitching staff exposed by another doubleheader and the surging defending American League champions. The Twins wouldn't have been in the position to play such a pivotal midseason series toward the AL Central race, though, without the vast improvement they've made this year on defense.
