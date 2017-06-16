College decision key to Garnet Valley...

College decision key to Garnet Valley's Andrew Bechtold getting drafted by Twins

After batting just .218 as a redshirt freshman, the Garnet Valley product abandoned College Park in hopes of a restart. At Chipola College in northwest Florida, Bechtold found the spark he needed to rejuvenate his draft stock.

