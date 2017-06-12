Cleveland opens four-game series with 8-1 romp of Twins
Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor jogged home on a three-run homer by Edwin Encarnacion as Twins catcher Jason Castro met with lefthander Nik Turley, making his second major league appearance. It didn't last long, and the Indians beat the first-place Twins 8-1.
